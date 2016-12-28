Prévisions Locales Prévisions pour votre ville Toutes les villes » Cartes Interactives AROME 1.3km NOUVEAU !
Magie blanche
PhotoLive, la météo en photos, en temps réel.
Avesnes-sur-Helpe (59), France, altitude 155m
le mercredi 28 décembre 2016 à 08h33
Magie blanche Avesnes-sur-Helpe 2016-12-28T08:33:00+01:00
Photolive 3.550Évaluation globale (4 votes) :0etoile 1etoile 1etoile 1etoile 0,5etoile 0
Photo postée par gxxiii
Voir toutes les photos de gxxiii
adherent
  • Date d'envoiil y a 5h40
  • AppareilFUJIFILM
    X-M1
  • Exposition1/25 sec
  • Ouverturef/8
  • Focale16 mm
  • ISO200
  • ObjectifXC16-50mmF3.5-5.6 OIS
  • ProgrammePriorité ouverture
  • MesureMulti-segment
  • PhotographeG. Louys-Jupiter
  • FlashNo Flash
  • LogicielAdobe Photoshop Lightroom 4.4 (Windows)
  • GPS50.12°N, 3.93°E
  • Altitude GPS155m

» Ville de Avesnes-sur-Helpe (59440)
50° 7′ 0.012″ N   •   3° 55′ 59.988″ E   •   Altitude 164m

Même en pleine ville on n'y aura pas coupé...

This tribal Antidote (KJ inside) ?
http://hithlum-on-earth.skyrock.com/
https://500px.com/gxxiii

Bonne journée à toutes et à tous !



copyrightCette photo n'est pas libre de droits et reste la propriété de son auteur.

