Magie blanche

Appareil FUJIFILM

X-M1

Exposition 1/25 sec

Ouverture f/8

Focale 16 mm

ISO 200

Objectif XC16-50mmF3.5-5.6 OIS

Programme Priorité ouverture

Mesure Multi-segment

Photographe G. Louys-Jupiter

Flash No Flash

Logiciel Adobe Photoshop Lightroom 4.4 (Windows)

GPS 50.12°N, 3.93°E

Altitude GPS 155m

Même en pleine ville on n'y aura pas coupé...



This tribal Antidote (KJ inside) ?

http://hithlum-on-earth.skyrock.com/

https://500px.com/gxxiii



Bonne journée à toutes et à tous !