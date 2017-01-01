Féérie de l'hiver

- Date d'envoiil y a 2h40
- AppareilCanon
Canon EOS 450D
- Exposition1/13 sec
- Ouverturef/7.1
- Focale29 mm
- ISO200
- ObjectifEF-S18-55mm f/3.5-5.6 IS
- ProgrammeManuel
- MesureMulti-segment
- FlashNo Flash
- LogicielAdobe Photoshop Lightroom 4.0 (Windows)
Les jours sans dégel se suivent mais le ciel change. Après le ciel bleu d'hier en première moitié de journée, aujourd'hui c'est brouillard !
La couche de givre est par endroit très importante.
-2°C ici au moment de la photo.
Bonne soirée.
