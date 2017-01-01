Prévisions Locales Prévisions pour votre ville Toutes les villes » Cartes Interactives AROME 1.3km NOUVEAU !
Harol (88), France, altitude 380m
le dimanche 1er janvier 2017 à 16h38
Féérie de l'hiver Harol 2017-01-01T16:38:00+01:00
Photo postée par guishechney
Ville de Harol (88270)
48° 9′ 8.496″ N   •   6° 14′ 59.1″ E
613 habitants   •   Altitude 373m

Les jours sans dégel se suivent mais le ciel change. Après le ciel bleu d'hier en première moitié de journée, aujourd'hui c'est brouillard !
La couche de givre est par endroit très importante.
-2°C ici au moment de la photo.

Bonne soirée.

Cette photo n'est pas libre de droits et reste la propriété de son auteur.

