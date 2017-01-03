Prévisions Locales Prévisions pour votre ville Toutes les villes » Cartes Interactives AROME 1.3km NOUVEAU !
Résistance !
PhotoLive, la météo en photos, en temps réel.
Sautin (BE), altitude 250m
le mardi 3 janvier 2017 à 11h24
Résistance ! Sautin 2017-01-03T11:24:00+01:00
Photo postée par gxxiii
adherent
  • Date d'envoiil y a 49min
  • AppareilFUJIFILM
    X-M1
  • Exposition1/250 sec
  • Ouverturef/8
  • Focale16 mm
  • ISO200
  • ObjectifXC16-50mmF3.5-5.6 OIS
  • ProgrammePriorité ouverture
  • MesureMulti-segment
  • PhotographeG. Louys-Jupiter
  • FlashNo Flash
  • LogicielAdobe Photoshop Lightroom 4.4 (Windows)
  • GPS50.17°N, 4.23°E
  • Altitude GPS257m

50° 10′ 0″ N   •   4° 13′ 60″ E   •   Altitude 261m

Aux endroits bien exposés, le décor demeure très, très blanc ! La température est froide (-3°/-4°), le vent bien présent.

Wandering Star (P inside) ?
http://hithlum-on-earth.skyrock.com/
https://500px.com/gxxiii

Bonne journée à toutes et à tous !



copyrightCette photo n'est pas libre de droits et reste la propriété de son auteur.

