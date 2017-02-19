- Date d'envoiil y a 8h30
- AppareilFUJIFILM
X-M1
- Exposition1/400 sec
- Ouverturef/10
- Focale21.1 mm
- ISO200
- ObjectifXC16-50mmF3.5-5.6 OIS
- ProgrammePriorité ouverture
- MesureMulti-segment
- PhotographeG. Louys-Jupiter
- FlashNo Flash
- LogicielAdobe Photoshop Lightroom 4.4 (Windows)
- GPS50.13°N, 3.94°E
- Altitude GPS175m
Givre bien présent dans le bocage avesnois sous le soleil encore rasant.
Love hungry Man (A inside) ?
http://hithlum-on-earth.skyrock.com/
https://500px.com/gxxiii
Bonne journée à toutes et à tous !