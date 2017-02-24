Bilans Météo (BQS) 23/02: Episode de vent fort sur le Nord du Pays Ce BQS se présentera sous le plan su...07/01: -20° DANS LE NORD-EST ET LE VERGLAS PROGRESSE   Ce début de journée marque...28/12: ANTICYCLONE SURVITAMINE AVEC ENCORE SES INVERSIONS THERMIQUES ! 1047.3 HPA A ...20/12: DES GOUTTES FROIDES QUI VIENNENT TROUBLER LE CALME ANTICYCLONIQUE ! SITUATI... Événements Marquants (BS, 2S) du 01 au 06/02: tempêtedu 12 au 28/01: froid, neige, tempêtedu 19 au 25/11: pluie, inondation, tempêtedu 19 au 24/10: pluie, inondation, tempête, douceur, oragesdu 04 au 05/09: pluie, vent, orages» Suivis spéciaux...

Analyses Synoptiques (BIM) 23/04 : Episode pluvieux très marqué en vue? Alors qu'un air de printemps souffle actuellement sur le pay...07/03 : En route vers un refroidissement exceptionnel pour la saison ? Avant d&#39;aborder le coeur de ce...16/02 :  Vers un nouveau refroidissement ? A l'heure ou sont écrites ces quelques lignes nous nous ...29/01 : Après un intermède printanier, encore le retour de l'hiver ! BIM n°28 du 29 janvier 2013  La p...12/01 : Un retour en force de l'hiver !!! Bien qu'il soit imprudent de donner une prévision précise pour ...

Climatologie Normales et records des stations françaises 1961-90 Climat de la Corse Statistique Activité orageuse en France depuis 1999 Analyses climatologiques NOAA HistorIC Épisodes orageux, tornades Fortes pluies, inondations Froid, neige, tempêtes...

Données Climato Base climato/pluvio Mes relevés journaliers Analyses mensuelles Requêtes climatologiques Cartes Archivées Archives Tn, Tx, RR 1881-1999 Archives complètes horaires
1975-2012 Réanalyses NCEP
1871-2011


L'averse s'enfuit
PhotoLive, la météo en photos, en temps réel.
Avesnes-sur-Helpe (59), France, altitude 173m
le vendredi 24 février 2017 à 15h22
L'averse s'enfuit Avesnes-sur-Helpe 2017-02-24T15:22:00+01:00
Photo postée par gxxiii
Voir toutes les photos de gxxiii
» Ville de Avesnes-sur-Helpe (59440)
50° 7′ 0.012″ N   •   3° 55′ 59.988″ E   •   Altitude 164m

3 minutes plus tôt il y avait un arc-en-ciel. Si, si ! Courir vite ne suffit pas toujours...

Bonne journée à toutes et à tous !



