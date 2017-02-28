Bilans Météo (BQS) 30/05: LA CHALEUR SE DECALE VERS L'EST ! ORAGES TRES PLUVIEUX EN REGION TOULOUSAINE ...27/05: UN TEMPS DE JUILLET POUR CE WEEKEND DE L'ASCENSION ! SITUATION GÉNÉRALE : ...21/04: DANS LA PURE TRADITION D'AVRIL ! SITUATION GÉNÉRALE : Le vaste anticyclo...25/03: DU VENT AVEC DU BEAU TEMPS AU NORD ! DU VENT ET PERTURBE AU SUD ! SITUAT... Événements Marquants (BS, 2S) du 03 au 07/03: neige, pluie, tempête, oragesdu 01 au 06/02: tempêtedu 12 au 28/01: froid, neige, tempêtedu 19 au 24/10: pluie, inondation, tempête, douceur, oragesdu 04 au 05/09: pluie, vent, orages» Suivis spéciaux...

Résurgence solaire
PhotoLive, la météo en photos, en temps réel.
Flaumont-Waudrechies (59), France, altitude 170m
le mardi 28 février 2017 à 18h18
Résurgence solaire Flaumont-Waudrechies 2017-02-28T18:18:00+01:00
Photo postée par gxxiii
  • Date d'envoile 28/02/17, 22h07
  • AppareilFUJIFILM
    X-M1
  • Exposition1/30 sec
  • Ouverturef/8
  • Focale22.2 mm
  • ISO200
  • ObjectifXC16-50mmF3.5-5.6 OIS
  • ProgrammePriorité ouverture
  • MesureMulti-segment
  • PhotographeG. Louys-Jupiter
  • FlashNo Flash
  • LogicielAdobe Photoshop Lightroom 4.4 (Windows)
  • GPS50.13°N, 3.95°E
  • Altitude GPS170m

» Ville de Flaumont-Waudrechies (59440)
50° 7′ 35.4″ N   •   3° 58′ 3.108″ E   •   Altitude 155m

Brève et timide mais indéniable.

Pull up to the Bumper (GJ inside) ?
http://hithlum-on-earth.skyrock.com/
https://500px.com/gxxiii

Bonne soirée à toutes et à tous !



copyrightCette photo n'est pas libre de droits et reste la propriété de son auteur.

