Quelques rayons dans la fraîche brume
Avesnelles (59), France, altitude 150m
le lundi 15 mai 2017 à 06h20
Quelques rayons dans la fraîche brume Avesnelles 2017-05-15T06:20:00+02:00
  Date d'envoiil y a 7h40
  AppareilFUJIFILM
    X-M1
  Exposition1/1100 sec
  Ouverturef/8
  Focale50 mm
  ISO200
  ObjectifXC16-50mmF3.5-5.6 OIS
  ProgrammePriorité ouverture
  MesureMulti-segment
  FlashNo Flash
  LogicielAdobe Photoshop Lightroom 4.4 (Windows)
  GPS50.12°N, 3.94°E
  Altitude GPS150m

Ville de Avesnelles (59440)
50° 7′ 4.152″ N   •   3° 56′ 48.264″ E
2643 habitants   •   Altitude 164m

En se rapprochant de la Rivière Majeure le blanchiment de nos sols semble de plus en plus manifeste... Nous sommes bien mi-mai, au début d'un bref intermède chaud ?

You will be under my Wheels (TP inside) ?
http://hithlum-on-earth.skyrock.com/
https://www.facebook.com/Hithlum.on.Earth/
https://500px.com/gxxiii

Bonne journée à toutes et à tous !



