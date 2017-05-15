Quelques rayons dans la fraîche brume

- Date d'envoiil y a 7h40
- AppareilFUJIFILM
X-M1
- Exposition1/1100 sec
- Ouverturef/8
- Focale50 mm
- ISO200
- ObjectifXC16-50mmF3.5-5.6 OIS
- ProgrammePriorité ouverture
- MesureMulti-segment
- FlashNo Flash
- LogicielAdobe Photoshop Lightroom 4.4 (Windows)
- GPS50.12°N, 3.94°E
- Altitude GPS150m
En se rapprochant de la Rivière Majeure le blanchiment de nos sols semble de plus en plus manifeste... Nous sommes bien mi-mai, au début d'un bref intermède chaud ?
Bonne journée à toutes et à tous !