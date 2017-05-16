Beau temps, chaud

- Date d'envoiil y a 5h20
- AppareilFUJIFILM
X-T10
- Exposition1/950 sec
- Ouverturef/8
- Focale19.2 mm
- ISO200
- ObjectifXC16-50mmF3.5-5.6 OIS
- ProgrammePriorité ouverture
- MesureMulti-segment
- PhotographeG. Louys-Jupiter
- FlashNo Flash
- LogicielAdobe Photoshop Lightroom 4.4 (Windows)
- GPS50.17°N, 4.14°E
- Altitude GPS220m
Environ 25°, soleil cuisant que le voile nuageux n'entrave guère. Le vent, relativement sensible durant la matinée, commence à retomber.
A droite sur l'horizon, un clocher qui penche...
Funky Sh.. (TP inside) ?
http://hithlum-on-earth.skyrock.com/
https://www.facebook.com/Hithlum.on.Earth/
https://500px.com/gxxiii
Bonne journée à toutes et à tous !