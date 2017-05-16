Beau temps, chaud

Bilans Météo (BQS) 21/04: DANS LA PURE TRADITION D'AVRIL ! SITUATION GÉNÉRALE : Le vaste anticyclo...25/03: DU VENT AVEC DU BEAU TEMPS AU NORD ! DU VENT ET PERTURBE AU SUD ! SITUAT...23/03: DOUX A L'EST, FRAIS A L'OUEST AVEC GIBOULEES ! PLUIES ET ORAGES ENTRE LES DEU...16/03: UN PRINTEMPS DEJA BIEN INSTALLE ! 26.7°C A SAINT-JEAN-DE-LUZ( 64) SITUAT... Événements Marquants (BS, 2S) du 03 au 07/03: neige, pluie, tempête, oragesdu 01 au 06/02: tempêtedu 12 au 28/01: froid, neige, tempêtedu 19 au 24/10: pluie, inondation, tempête, douceur, oragesdu 04 au 05/09: pluie, vent, orages» Suivis spéciaux...

Analyses Synoptiques (BIM) 23/04 : Episode pluvieux très marqué en vue? Alors qu'un air de printemps souffle actuellement sur le pay...07/03 : En route vers un refroidissement exceptionnel pour la saison ? Avant d&#39;aborder le coeur de ce...16/02 :  Vers un nouveau refroidissement ? A l'heure ou sont écrites ces quelques lignes nous nous ...29/01 : Après un intermède printanier, encore le retour de l'hiver ! BIM n°28 du 29 janvier 2013  La p...12/01 : Un retour en force de l'hiver !!! Bien qu'il soit imprudent de donner une prévision précise pour ...

Climatologie Normales et records des stations françaises 1961-90 Climat de la Corse Statistique Activité orageuse en France depuis 1999 Analyses climatologiques NOAA HistorIC Épisodes orageux, tornades Fortes pluies, inondations Froid, neige, tempêtes...

Données Climato Base climato/pluvio Mes relevés journaliers Analyses mensuelles Requêtes climatologiques Cartes Archivées Archives Tn, Tx, RR 1881-1999 Archives complètes horaires
1975-2012 Réanalyses NCEP
1871-2011


  • Infoclimat
    la météo
    en temps réel     Infoclimat
  • Orly - Athis-Mon.21h00, 23.6°C
    45%, 1024.1hPa
    Vent de direction ESE7 km/h (raf. 11)
  • Association Infoclimat
Aidez-nous à développer nos projets. Aidez-nous à garder ce site ouvert, gratuit et sans pub.
Soutenez Infoclimat, adhérez à l'Association pour 2017 Cliquez ici pour lire notre message
photo suivantephoto precedente
Beau temps, chaud
PhotoLive, la météo en photos, en temps réel.
Clairfayts (59), France, altitude 220m
le mardi 16 mai 2017 à 12h39
Beau temps, chaud Clairfayts 2017-05-16T12:39:00+02:00
Photolive 2.550Évaluation globale (3 votes) :0etoile 1etoile 1etoile 0,5etoile 0etoile 0
Photo postée par gxxiii
Voir toutes les photos de gxxiii
adherent
  • Date d'envoiil y a 5h20
  • AppareilFUJIFILM
    X-T10
  • Exposition1/950 sec
  • Ouverturef/8
  • Focale19.2 mm
  • ISO200
  • ObjectifXC16-50mmF3.5-5.6 OIS
  • ProgrammePriorité ouverture
  • MesureMulti-segment
  • PhotographeG. Louys-Jupiter
  • FlashNo Flash
  • LogicielAdobe Photoshop Lightroom 4.4 (Windows)
  • GPS50.17°N, 4.14°E
  • Altitude GPS220m

»
»
» Ville de Clairfayts (59740)
50° 9′ 25.02″ N   •   4° 7′ 22.764″ E   •   Altitude 237m

Environ 25°, soleil cuisant que le voile nuageux n'entrave guère. Le vent, relativement sensible durant la matinée, commence à retomber.
A droite sur l'horizon, un clocher qui penche...

Funky Sh.. (TP inside) ?
http://hithlum-on-earth.skyrock.com/
https://www.facebook.com/Hithlum.on.Earth/
https://500px.com/gxxiii

Bonne journée à toutes et à tous !



copyrightCette photo n'est pas libre de droits et reste la propriété de son auteur.

L'observation météo en directparticiper » sync...
↑ nouveaux éléments ↑