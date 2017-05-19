Arc vespéral

- Date d'envoiil y a 2h20
- AppareilFUJIFILM
X-T10
- Exposition1/15 sec
- Ouverturef/5
- Focale31 mm
- ISO400
- ObjectifXC16-50mmF3.5-5.6 OIS
- ProgrammePriorité ouverture
- MesureMulti-segment
- PhotographeG. Louys-Jupiter
- FlashNo Flash
- LogicielAdobe Photoshop Lightroom 4.4 (Windows)
- GPS50.12°N, 3.93°E
- Altitude GPS170m
Légèrement dédoublé, sous la pluie battante, orageuse pour tout dire...
Follow the Leaders (KJ inside) ?
http://hithlum-on-earth.skyrock.com/
https://www.facebook.com/Hithlum.on.Earth/
https://500px.com/gxxiii
Bonne nuit à toutes et à tous !