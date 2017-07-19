Appareil FUJIFILM

X-T10

Exposition 1/15 sec

Ouverture f/14

Focale 16 mm

ISO 250

Objectif XC16-50mmF3.5-5.6 OIS

Programme Priorité ouverture

Mesure Multi-segment

Photographe G. Louys-Jupiter

Flash No Flash

Logiciel Adobe Photoshop Lightroom 4.4 (Windows)

GPS 50.12°N, 3.93°E

Altitude GPS 175m

Ciel tourmenté et belle activité orageuse. Bonheur après une journée puis une nuit étouffantes...



Part of the Process (M inside) ?

http://hithlum-on-earth.skyrock.com/

https://www.facebook.com/Hithlum.on.Earth/

https://500px.com/gxxiii



Bonne journée à toutes et à tous !