  • Orly - Athis-Mon.16h00, 20.3°C
    65%, 1017.9hPa
    Vent de direction O7 km/h (raf. 14)
Lever considérablement brumeux
PhotoLive, la météo en photos, en temps réel.
Avesnelles (59), France, altitude 190m
le lundi 25 septembre 2017 à 07h40
Lever considérablement brumeux Avesnelles 2017-09-25T07:40:00+02:00
Photo postée par gxxiii
  • Date d'envoiil y a 5h50
  • AppareilFUJIFILM
    X-T10
  • Exposition1/120 sec
  • Ouverturef/8
  • Focale34 mm
  • ISO200
  • ObjectifXC16-50mmF3.5-5.6 OIS
  • ProgrammePriorité ouverture
  • MesureMulti-segment
  • PhotographeG. Louys-Jupiter
  • FlashNo Flash
  • LogicielAdobe Photoshop Lightroom 4.4 (Windows)
  • GPS50.11°N, 3.94°E
  • Altitude GPS190m

» Ville de Avesnelles (59440)
50° 7′ 4.152″ N   •   3° 56′ 48.264″ E
2643 habitants   •   Altitude 164m

En ce sens où la brume méritait tout à fait d'être considérée de par son épaisseur, sa densité... Magie de l'automne !

A southern Sky (KJ inside) ?
http://hithlum-on-earth.skyrock.com/
https://www.facebook.com/Hithlum.on.Earth/
https://500px.com/gxxiii

Bonne journée à toutes et à tous !



copyrightCette photo n'est pas libre de droits et reste la propriété de son auteur.

↑ nouveaux éléments ↑