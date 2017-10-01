Incandescence

- Date d'envoiil y a 8h30
- AppareilFUJIFILM
X-T10
- Exposition1/15 sec
- Ouverturef/11
- Focale16 mm
- ISO320
- ObjectifXC16-50mmF3.5-5.6 OIS
- ProgrammePriorité ouverture
- MesureMulti-segment
- PhotographeG. Louys-Jupiter
- FlashNo Flash
- LogicielAdobe Photoshop Lightroom 4.4 (Windows)
- GPS50.13°N, 3.94°E
- Altitude GPS175m
Bel embrasement nuageux dans le bocage avesnois ce matin. Du bénéfice d'être juste au bord de l'invasion nuageuse (et bientôt pluvieuse) du jour...
