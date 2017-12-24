Prévisions Locales Prévisions pour votre ville Toutes les villes » Cartes Interactives AROME 1.3km
Fin de journée glacée sur le Lac de Charpal
PhotoLive, la météo en photos, en temps réel.
Rieutort-de-Randon (48), France, altitude 1330m
le dimanche 24 décembre 2017 à 18h10
Fin de journée glacée sur le Lac de Charpal Rieutort-de-Randon 2017-12-24T18:10:00+01:00
Photo postée par Vincent Lhermet
  • Date d'envoiil y a 5h30
  • Dim. originale5568*3712px
  • AppareilNIKON CORPORATION
    NIKON D500
  • Exposition1/50 sec
  • Ouverturef/7.1
  • Focale18 mm
  • ISO320
  • Objectif18.0-35.0 mm f/1.8
  • ProgrammeManuel
  • MesureMulti-segment
  • FlashNo Flash
  • LogicielAdobe Photoshop CC 2014 (Windows)

» Ville de Rieutort-de-Randon (48700)
44° 37′ 59.988″ N   •   3° 28′ 59.988″ E
677 habitants   •   Altitude 1177m

Le lac de Charpal bien gelé pour Noël. Situation d'inversion : grande douceur au soleil l'après-midi puis plongée rapide du thermomètre en fin d'après-midi avec constitution de brouillards givrants rampant au fond de la cuvette.



