Prévisions Nationales
Bulletin de Guy PLAUT Sur le forum...

...
Préparation du lever
la météo en photos, en temps réel.
Saint-Hilaire-sur-Helpe (59), France, altitude 165m
le jeudi 28 décembre 2017 à 08h55
Préparation du lever Saint-Hilaire-sur-Helpe 2017-12-28T08:55:00+01:00
Photo postée par gxxiii
  • Date d'envoiil y a 1h10
  • AppareilFUJIFILM
    X-T10
  • Exposition1/60 sec
  • Ouverturef/8
  • Focale16 mm
  • ISO200
  • ObjectifXC16-50mmF3.5-5.6 OIS
  • ProgrammePriorité ouverture
  • MesureMulti-segment
  • PhotographeG. Louys-Jupiter
  • FlashNo Flash
  • LogicielAdobe Photoshop Lightroom 4.4 (Windows)
  • GPS50.13°N, 3.87°E
  • Altitude GPS165m

» Ville de Saint-Hilaire-sur-Helpe (59440)
50° 7′ 54.552″ N   •   3° 54′ 9.72″ E
836 habitants   •   Altitude 153m

Enfin ! Après tant et tant de journées tristement grises... Il y a cependant beaucoup de nuages en direction de la Botte du Hainaut.

Bongo Bong (MC inside) ?
http://hithlum-on-earth.skyrock.com/
https://www.facebook.com/Hithlum.on.Earth/
https://500px.com/gxxiii

Bonne journée à toutes et à tous !



