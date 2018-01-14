connexion

Lever "canonique"
PhotoLive, la météo en photos, en temps réel.
Eppe-Sauvage (59), France, altitude 190m
le dimanche 14 janvier 2018 à 08h59
Lever "canonique" Eppe-Sauvage 2018-01-14T08:59:00+01:00
Photo postée par gxxiii
Voir toutes les photos de gxxiii
adherent
  • Date d'envoiil y a 6h
  • AppareilFUJIFILM
    X-T10
  • Exposition1/150 sec
  • Ouverturef/8
  • Focale18.2 mm
  • ISO200
  • ObjectifXC16-50mmF3.5-5.6 OIS
  • ProgrammePriorité ouverture
  • MesureMulti-segment
  • PhotographeG. Louys-Jupiter
  • FlashNo Flash
  • LogicielAdobe Photoshop Lightroom 4.4 (Windows)
  • GPS50.12°N, 4.12°E
  • Altitude GPS190m

» Ville de Eppe-Sauvage (59132)
50° 7′ 8.076″ N   •   4° 10′ 41.232″ E   •   Altitude 181m

Les sols sont blanchis (ce que révèle bien l'ami Hélios) et il a faiblement gelé en fond de vallée ce matin (aux alentours de -1°/-2°). Evénement !
Représentatif de notre hiver ?

Electric Frame (Y inside) ?
http://hithlum-on-earth.skyrock.com/
https://www.facebook.com/Hithlum.on.Earth/
https://500px.com/gxxiii

Bonne soirée à toutes et à tous !



