Lever "canonique"

- Date d'envoiil y a 6h
- AppareilFUJIFILM
X-T10
- Exposition1/150 sec
- Ouverturef/8
- Focale18.2 mm
- ISO200
- ObjectifXC16-50mmF3.5-5.6 OIS
- ProgrammePriorité ouverture
- MesureMulti-segment
- PhotographeG. Louys-Jupiter
- FlashNo Flash
- LogicielAdobe Photoshop Lightroom 4.4 (Windows)
- GPS50.12°N, 4.12°E
- Altitude GPS190m
Les sols sont blanchis (ce que révèle bien l'ami Hélios) et il a faiblement gelé en fond de vallée ce matin (aux alentours de -1°/-2°). Evénement !
Représentatif de notre hiver ?
Electric Frame (Y inside) ?
http://hithlum-on-earth.skyrock.com/
https://www.facebook.com/Hithlum.on.Earth/
https://500px.com/gxxiii
Bonne soirée à toutes et à tous !