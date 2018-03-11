L"eclair et l'arc en ciel

connexion

Bilans Météo (BQS) 30/01: UNE FRANCE SOUS LA GRISAILLE AVANT LE RETOUR DES PRECIPITATIONS   ANALYSE ...09/01: VERS UN RETOUR AU CALME   ANALYSE GENERALE : En ce mardi 9 janvier 2018...08/01: VIGILANCE ROUGE POUR LA SAVOIE FRONTALIERE UNE SITUATION QUI N'ARRIVE QUE TOU...07/01: TORNADE DANS LE VALLESPIR RETOUR D'EST NEIGEUX MAJEUR DANS LES ALPES VAGUE... Événements Marquants (BS, 2S) du 05 au 11/02: froid, neigedu 02 au 04/01: tempêtedu 31/12 au 02/01: tempêtedu 19 au 24/10: pluie, inondation, tempête, douceur, oragesdu 04 au 05/09: pluie, vent, orages» Suivis spéciaux...

Analyses Synoptiques (BIM) 03/01 : Vers la fin du courant zonal et perturbé ?   Il peut être surprenant de titrer ce Bulletin d&#...05/12 : Le retour de conditions hivernales dès ce week-end ?   Après avoir subi une première offensive...23/04 : Episode pluvieux très marqué en vue? Alors qu'un air de printemps souffle actuellement sur le pay...07/03 : En route vers un refroidissement exceptionnel pour la saison ? Avant d&#39;aborder le coeur de ce...16/02 :  Vers un nouveau refroidissement ? A l'heure ou sont écrites ces quelques lignes nous nous ...

Climatologie Normales et records
1981-2010 NOUVEAU ! Climat de la Corse Statistique Activité orageuse en France depuis 1999 Analyses climatologiques NOAA HistorIC Épisodes orageux, tornades Fortes pluies, inondations Froid, neige, tempêtes...

Données Climato Base climato/pluvio Mes relevés journaliers Analyses mensuelles Requêtes climatologiques Cartes Archivées Archives Tn, Tx, RR 1881-1999 Archives complètes horaires
1975-2012 Réanalyses NCEP
1871-2011


  • Infoclimat
    la météo
    en temps réel     Infoclimat
  • Orly - Athis-Mon.21h00, 12.7°C
    63%, 992.5hPa
    Vent de direction SSO14 km/h (raf. 25)
  • Association Infoclimat
Existe-t-il ailleurs un site de passionnés vous offrant autant de choses, gratuitement et sans pub ?
Soutenez Infoclimat, adhérez à l'Association pour 2018Cliquez ici pour lire notre message
photo suivantephoto precedente
L"eclair et l'arc en ciel
PhotoLive, la météo en photos, en temps réel.
Montferrand (11), France, altitude 120m
le dimanche 11 mars 2018 à 17h51
L"eclair et l'arc en ciel Montferrand 2018-03-11T17:51:00+01:00
Photolive 4.550Évaluation globale (10 votes) :0etoile 1etoile 1etoile 1etoile 1etoile 0,5
Photo postée par louigy
Voir toutes les photos de louigy
  • Date d'envoiil y a 2h50
  • Dim. originale6000*4000px
  • AppareilNIKON CORPORATION
    NIKON D7100
  • Exposition1.6 sec
  • Ouverturef/7.1
  • Focale11 mm
  • ISO100
  • Objectif11.0-16.0 mm f/2.8
  • ProgrammeManuel
  • MesureMulti-segment
  • PhotographeChristophe Vidal
  • FlashNo Flash
  • LogicielAdobe Photoshop CS6 (Windows)

»
»
» Ville de Montferrand (11320)
43° 21′ 51.48″ N   •   1° 49′ 11.244″ E
469 habitants   •   Altitude 263m

Coincé à mon boulot, j'ai subit un orage bien pluvieux, un gros coup de chance au moment ou je vois cet arc en ciel, un jolie inter nuageux le traverse, malheureusement pour moi le point de vue n'est pas terrible.



copyrightCette photo n'est pas libre de droits et reste la propriété de son auteur.

L'observation météo en directparticiper » sync...
↑ nouveaux éléments ↑