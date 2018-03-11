connexion

...
Cluny (71), France
le dimanche 11 mars 2018 à 15h36
En air sec Cluny 2018-03-11T15:36:00+01:00
Photolive 4.550Évaluation globale (2 votes) :0etoile 1etoile 1etoile 1etoile 1etoile 0,5
Photo postée par Mistigri07
Voir toutes les photos de Mistigri07
adherent
  • Date d'envoihier, 23h25
  • AppareilNIKON CORPORATION
    NIKON D750
  • Exposition1/10 sec
  • Ouverturef/16
  • Focale40 mm
  • ISO80
  • Objectif24.0-70.0 mm f/2.8
  • ProgrammeManuel
  • MesureMulti-segment
  • PhotographeBEGOT Jeremy
  • FlashNo Flash
  • LogicielAdobe Photoshop Lightroom 6.5.1 (Windows)

»
»
» Ville de Cluny (71250)
46° 25′ 59.448″ N   •   4° 39′ 30.42″ E
4581 habitants   •   Altitude 244m

Sacré ligne orageuse quasi stationnaire en plein cœur de la Saôane-et-Loire. Cette ligne je l'aurai observé et photographié durant presque 1h30.

Plus d'image ici:
https://www.facebook.com/begotjeremyuninstantuneimage/



copyrightCette photo n'est pas libre de droits et reste la propriété de son auteur.

