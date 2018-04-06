Fraîcheur du petit jour

- Date d'envoiil y a 3h20
- AppareilFUJIFILM
X-T10
- Exposition1/60 sec
- Ouverturef/13
- Focale16 mm
- ISO200
- ObjectifXC16-50mmF3.5-5.6 OIS
- ProgrammePriorité ouverture
- MesureMulti-segment
- PhotographeG. Louys-Jupiter
- FlashNo Flash
- LogicielAdobe Photoshop Lightroom 5.7.1 (Windows)
- GPS50.12°N, 3.94°E
- Altitude GPS150m
Au loin, la "grande ville" (Cité des Mouches) ; à l'avant-plan, le blanc bocage.
L'Attentat à la Pudeur (JH inside) ?
http://hithlum-on-earth.skyrock.com/
https://www.facebook.com/Hithlum.on.Earth/
https://500px.com/gxxiii
Bonne journée à toutes et à tous !