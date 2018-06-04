Non négligeable

- Date d'envoiil y a 4h40
- AppareilFUJIFILM
X-T10
- Exposition1/15 sec
- Ouverturef/7.1
- Focale38.7 mm
- ISO200
- ObjectifXC16-50mmF3.5-5.6 OIS
- ProgrammePriorité ouverture
- MesureMulti-segment
- PhotographeG. Louys-Jupiter
- FlashNo Flash
- LogicielAdobe Photoshop Lightroom 5.7.1 (Windows)
- GPS50.12°N, 3.91°E
- Altitude GPS145m
Oui, il y a d'assez consistantes nappes de brume en vallée à "l'heure rose". Vent nul.
Fire of unknown Origin (BÖC inside) ?
Bonne journée à toutes et à tous !