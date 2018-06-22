Bocage estival

Appareil FUJIFILM

X-M1

Exposition 1/75 sec

Ouverture f/8

Focale 120.6 mm

ISO 200

Objectif XC50-230mmF4.5-6.7 OIS

Programme Priorité ouverture

Mesure Multi-segment

Photographe G. Louys-Jupiter

Flash No Flash

Logiciel Adobe Photoshop Lightroom 5.7.1 (Windows)

GPS 50.12°N, 3.93°E

Altitude GPS 150m

Faune et flore se portent bien dans la matutinale fraîcheur humide de l'Avesnois-Thiérache (3) à 6° de mini nocturne dans le secteur).



How fortunate the Man with none (DCD inside) ?

