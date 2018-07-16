connexion

Climatologie Normales et records
La rouge heure
PhotoLive, la météo en photos, en temps réel.
Sautin (BE), altitude 271m
le lundi 16 juillet 2018 à 05h40
La rouge heure Sautin 2018-07-16T05:40:00+02:00
Photolive 450Évaluation globale (2 votes) :0etoile 1etoile 1etoile 1etoile 1etoile 0
Photo postée par gxxiii
Voir toutes les photos de gxxiii
adherent
  • Date d'envoiil y a 4h30
  • AppareilFUJIFILM
    X-T10
  • Exposition1/25 sec
  • Ouverturef/8
  • Focale29.5 mm
  • ISO200
  • ObjectifXC16-50mmF3.5-5.6 OIS
  • ProgrammePriorité ouverture
  • MesureMulti-segment
  • PhotographeG. Louys-Jupiter
  • FlashNo Flash
  • LogicielAdobe Photoshop Lightroom 5.7.1 (Windows)
  • GPS50.16°N, 4.21°E
  • Altitude GPS271m

» Ville de Sautin ()
50° 10′ 0″ N   •   4° 13′ 60″ E   •   Altitude 261m

Beau flamboiement dans le ciel sautinois au petit jour. Environ 16°, déjà.

One Way or another (B inside) ?
http://hithlum-on-earth.skyrock.com/
https://www.facebook.com/Hithlum.on.Earth/
https://500px.com/gxxiii

Bonne journée à toutes et à tous !



copyrightCette photo n'est pas libre de droits et reste la propriété de son auteur.

