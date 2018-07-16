La rouge heure

- Date d'envoiil y a 4h30
- AppareilFUJIFILM
X-T10
- Exposition1/25 sec
- Ouverturef/8
- Focale29.5 mm
- ISO200
- ObjectifXC16-50mmF3.5-5.6 OIS
- ProgrammePriorité ouverture
- MesureMulti-segment
- PhotographeG. Louys-Jupiter
- FlashNo Flash
- LogicielAdobe Photoshop Lightroom 5.7.1 (Windows)
- GPS50.16°N, 4.21°E
- Altitude GPS271m
Beau flamboiement dans le ciel sautinois au petit jour. Environ 16°, déjà.
One Way or another (B inside) ?
Bonne journée à toutes et à tous !