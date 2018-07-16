La rouge heure

Appareil FUJIFILM

X-T10

Exposition 1/25 sec

Ouverture f/8

Focale 29.5 mm

ISO 200

Objectif XC16-50mmF3.5-5.6 OIS

Programme Priorité ouverture

Mesure Multi-segment

Photographe G. Louys-Jupiter

Flash No Flash

Logiciel Adobe Photoshop Lightroom 5.7.1 (Windows)

GPS 50.16°N, 4.21°E

Altitude GPS 271m

Beau flamboiement dans le ciel sautinois au petit jour. Environ 16°, déjà.



Bonne journée à toutes et à tous !