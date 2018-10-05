Tableau d'automne

- Date d'envoiil y a 6h20
- AppareilFUJIFILM
X-T10
- Exposition1/680 sec
- Ouverturef/8
- Focale16 mm
- ISO200
- ObjectifXC16-50mmF3.5-5.6 OIS
- ProgrammePriorité ouverture
- MesureMulti-segment
- PhotographeG. Louys-Jupiter
- FlashNo Flash
- LogicielAdobe Photoshop Lightroom 5.7.1 (Windows)
- GPS50.12°N, 3.91°E
- Altitude GPS145m
Ah, qu'elle est verte "ma" vallée ! Bien évidemment, en descendant dans le creux, la brume n'avait strictement rien perdu de son caractère aurifère tout autant que mellifère.
Enfin, quelque chose dans ce gout-là...
A Pillow of Winds (PF inside) ?
Bonne journée à toutes et à tous !