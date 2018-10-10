connexion

Bilans Météo (BQS) 06/10: UN BREF INTERMEDE AUTOMNAL PENDANT LE WEEK-END ! SITUATION GENERALE : Un...27/07: DE LA FRANCE A L'ARCTIQUE, DES RECORDS COMME S'IL EN PLEUVAIT !   Les cent...20/07: Un vendredi bien orageux Situation générale : En cette fin de journée, la ...30/04: DE LA NEIGE EN NORMANDIE POUR TERMINER AVRIL ! SITUATION GÉNÉRALE : La d... Événements Marquants (BS, 2S) du 30/07 au 10/08: chaleur, orages, sécheressedu 05 au 11/02: froid, neigedu 02 au 04/01: tempêtedu 19 au 24/10: pluie, inondation, tempête, douceur, oragesdu 04 au 05/09: pluie, vent, orages» Suivis spéciaux...

Analyses Synoptiques (BIM) 03/01 : Vers la fin du courant zonal et perturbé ?   Il peut être surprenant de titrer ce Bulletin d&#...05/12 : Le retour de conditions hivernales dès ce week-end ?   Après avoir subi une première offensive...23/04 : Episode pluvieux très marqué en vue? Alors qu'un air de printemps souffle actuellement sur le pay...07/03 : En route vers un refroidissement exceptionnel pour la saison ? Avant d&#39;aborder le coeur de ce...16/02 :  Vers un nouveau refroidissement ? A l'heure ou sont écrites ces quelques lignes nous nous ...

Climatologie Normales et records
1981-2010 NOUVEAU ! Climat de la Corse Statistique Activité orageuse en France depuis 1999 Analyses climatologiques NOAA HistorIC Épisodes orageux, tornades Fortes pluies, inondations Froid, neige, tempêtes...

Données Climato Base climato/pluvio Mes relevés journaliers Analyses mensuelles Requêtes climatologiques Cartes Archivées Archives Tn, Tx, RR 1881-1999 Archives complètes horaires
1975-2012 Réanalyses NCEP
1871-2011


  • Infoclimat
    la météo
    en temps réel     Infoclimat
  • Orly - Athis-Mon.13h00, 20.7°C
    59%, 1013.3hPa
    Vent de direction ESE9 km/h (raf. 19)
  • Association Infoclimat
photo suivantephoto precedente
Fort brumeuse émergence
PhotoLive, la météo en photos, en temps réel.
Saint-Hilaire-sur-Helpe (59), France, altitude 175m
le mercredi 10 octobre 2018 à 08h03
Fort brumeuse émergence Saint-Hilaire-sur-Helpe 2018-10-10T08:03:00+02:00
Photolive 4.550Évaluation globale (4 votes) :0etoile 1etoile 1etoile 1etoile 1etoile 0,5
Photo postée par gxxiii
Voir toutes les photos de gxxiii
adherent
  • Date d'envoiil y a 1h10
  • AppareilFUJIFILM
    X-M1
  • Exposition1/80 sec
  • Ouverturef/8
  • Focale230 mm
  • ISO200
  • ObjectifXC50-230mmF4.5-6.7 OIS
  • ProgrammePriorité ouverture
  • MesureMulti-segment
  • PhotographeG. Louys-Jupiter
  • FlashNo Flash
  • LogicielAdobe Photoshop Lightroom 5.7.1 (Windows)
  • GPS50.12°N, 3.91°E
  • Altitude GPS175m

»
»
» Ville de Saint-Hilaire-sur-Helpe (59440)
50° 7′ 54.552″ N   •   3° 54′ 9.72″ E
836 habitants   •   Altitude 153m

L'automne, c'est l'automne. Merci Monsieur Tautologue !
Environ 9° de mini nocturne à SHSH (justement, 7.3° à Hestrud et aux alentours de 7° dans le centre d'Avesnes.

Pure & clean (A&O inside) ?
http://hithlum-on-earth.skyrock.com/
https://www.facebook.com/Hithlum.on.Earth/
https://500px.com/gxxiii

Bonne journée à toutes et à tous !



copyrightCette photo n'est pas libre de droits et reste la propriété de son auteur.

L'observation météo en directparticiper » sync...
↑ nouveaux éléments ↑