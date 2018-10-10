Fort brumeuse émergence

- Date d'envoiil y a 1h10
- AppareilFUJIFILM
X-M1
- Exposition1/80 sec
- Ouverturef/8
- Focale230 mm
- ISO200
- ObjectifXC50-230mmF4.5-6.7 OIS
- ProgrammePriorité ouverture
- MesureMulti-segment
- PhotographeG. Louys-Jupiter
- FlashNo Flash
- LogicielAdobe Photoshop Lightroom 5.7.1 (Windows)
- GPS50.12°N, 3.91°E
- Altitude GPS175m
L'automne, c'est l'automne. Merci Monsieur Tautologue !
Environ 9° de mini nocturne à SHSH (justement, 7.3° à Hestrud et aux alentours de 7° dans le centre d'Avesnes.
Pure & clean (A&O inside) ?
Bonne journée à toutes et à tous !