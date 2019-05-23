connexion

Splendeurs bocagères
PhotoLive, la météo en photos, en temps réel.
Avesnelles (59), France, altitude 190m
le jeudi 23 mai 2019 à 05h53
Splendeurs bocagères Avesnelles 2019-05-23T05:53:00+02:00
Photo postée par gxxiii
Voir toutes les photos de gxxiii
adherent
  • Date d'envoiil y a 7h
  • AppareilFUJIFILM
    X-T10
  • Exposition1/125 sec
  • Ouverturef/8
  • Focale48.4 mm
  • ISO200
  • ObjectifXC16-50mmF3.5-5.6 OIS
  • ProgrammePriorité ouverture
  • MesureMulti-segment
  • PhotographeG. Louys-Jupiter
  • FlashNo Flash
  • LogicielAdobe Photoshop Lightroom 5.7.1 (Windows)
  • GPS50.12°N, 3.94°E
  • Altitude GPS190m

» Ville de Avesnelles (59440)
50° 7′ 4.152″ N   •   3° 56′ 48.264″ E
2643 habitants   •   Altitude 164m

Rien d'exceptionnel en soi, mais un spectacle toujours plaisant à observer de bon matin. Notez le gentil petit pilier solaire.

Samba Pa Ti (S inside) ?
http://hithlum-on-earth.skyrock.com/
https://www.facebook.com/Hithlum.on.Earth/
https://500px.com/gxxiii

Bonne journée à toutes et à tous !



copyrightCette photo n'est pas libre de droits et reste la propriété de son auteur.

