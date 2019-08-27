Strates brumeuses

- Date d'envoiil y a 2h30
- AppareilFUJIFILM
X-M1
- Exposition1/30 sec
- Ouverturef/8
- Focale107.3 mm
- ISO200
- ObjectifXC50-230mmF4.5-6.7 OIS
- ProgrammePriorité ouverture
- MesureMulti-segment
- PhotographeG. Louys-Jupiter
- FlashNo Flash
- LogicielAdobe Photoshop Lightroom 6.0 (Windows)
- GPS50.12°N, 3.91°E
- Altitude GPS145m
Bien au frais dans le vallon, là où la brume avait le plus de consistance.
Pretty bad Drug (LPDLH inside) ?
http://hithlum-on-earth.skyrock.com/
https://www.facebook.com/Hithlum.on.Earth/
https://500px.com/gxxiii
