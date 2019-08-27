connexion

Strates brumeuses
PhotoLive, la météo en photos, en temps réel.
Saint-Hilaire-sur-Helpe (59), France, altitude 145m
le mardi 27 août 2019 à 07h13
Strates brumeuses Saint-Hilaire-sur-Helpe 2019-08-27T07:13:00+02:00
Photo postée par gxxiii
Voir toutes les photos de gxxiii
adherent
  • Date d'envoiil y a 2h30
  • AppareilFUJIFILM
    X-M1
  • Exposition1/30 sec
  • Ouverturef/8
  • Focale107.3 mm
  • ISO200
  • ObjectifXC50-230mmF4.5-6.7 OIS
  • ProgrammePriorité ouverture
  • MesureMulti-segment
  • PhotographeG. Louys-Jupiter
  • FlashNo Flash
  • LogicielAdobe Photoshop Lightroom 6.0 (Windows)
  • GPS50.12°N, 3.91°E
  • Altitude GPS145m

» Ville de Saint-Hilaire-sur-Helpe (59440)
50° 7′ 54.552″ N   •   3° 54′ 9.72″ E
836 habitants   •   Altitude 153m

Bien au frais dans le vallon, là où la brume avait le plus de consistance.

Pretty bad Drug (LPDLH inside) ?
http://hithlum-on-earth.skyrock.com/
https://www.facebook.com/Hithlum.on.Earth/
https://500px.com/gxxiii

Bonne soirée à toutes et à tous !



copyrightCette photo n'est pas libre de droits et reste la propriété de son auteur.

