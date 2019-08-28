Glorieuse lumière

- Date d'envoiil y a 1h20
- AppareilFUJIFILM
X-T10
- Exposition1/45 sec
- Ouverturef/1
- Focale12 mm
- ISO200
- Objectif12.0 mm
- ProgrammePriorité ouverture
- MesureMulti-segment
- PhotographeG. Louys-Jupiter
- FlashNo Flash
- LogicielAdobe Photoshop Lightroom 6.0 (Windows)
- GPS50.11°N, 3.94°E
- Altitude GPS180m
Rayonnante lumière matutinale. 18°/19° au terme d'une nouvelle nuit étouffante en ville...
Savage Freedom (KJ inside) ?
http://hithlum-on-earth.skyrock.com/
https://www.facebook.com/Hithlum.on.Earth/
https://500px.com/gxxiii
Bonne journée à toutes et à tous !