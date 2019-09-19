Fraîche clarté

Appareil FUJIFILM

X-M1

Exposition 1/2200 sec

Ouverture f/8

Focale 23.2 mm

ISO 200

Objectif XC16-50mmF3.5-5.6 OIS

Programme Priorité ouverture

Mesure Spot

Photographe G. Louys-Jupiter

Flash No Flash

Logiciel Adobe Photoshop Lightroom 5.7.1 (Windows)

GPS 50.12°N, 3.91°E

Altitude GPS 143m

Une fois encore la sensation de fraîcheur était bien prégnante en ce petit jour dans le bocage, la température s'étant abaissée plus ou moins entre 4° et 6° suivant les endroits (Avesnois/Thiérache) en fin de nuit.

Pas ou très peu de nébulosité et vent de NE perceptible aux endroits exposés.



Capri calling (Y inside) ?

http://hithlum-on-earth.skyrock.com/

https://www.facebook.com/Hithlum.on.Earth/

https://500px.com/gxxiii



Bonne journée à toutes et à tous !