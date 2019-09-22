connexion

  • Association Infoclimat
Chaleureuse aurore
Avesnelles (59), France, altitude 150m
le dimanche 22 septembre 2019 à 07h23
Chaleureuse aurore Avesnelles 2019-09-22T07:23:00+02:00
Photolive 4.550Évaluation globale (4 votes) :0etoile 1etoile 1etoile 1etoile 1etoile 0,5
Photo postée par gxxiii
  • Date d'envoiil y a 5h
  • AppareilFUJIFILM
    X-M1
  • Exposition1/100 sec
  • Ouverturef/8
  • Focale41.8 mm
  • ISO200
  • ObjectifXC16-50mmF3.5-5.6 OIS
  • ProgrammePriorité ouverture
  • MesureSpot
  • PhotographeG. Louys-Jupiter
  • FlashNo Flash
  • LogicielAdobe Photoshop Lightroom 5.7.1 (Windows)
  • GPS50.12°N, 3.94°E
  • Altitude GPS150m

» Ville de Avesnelles (59440)
50° 7′ 4.152″ N   •   3° 56′ 48.264″ E
2643 habitants   •   Altitude 164m

Couleurs et matière étaient au rendez-vous à l'aube, ce qui met un terme à une assez longue attente...
Environ 16° de mini nocturne dans le coin, valeur tout à fait "estimable".

Bonne journée à toutes et à tous !



