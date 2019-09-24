Promesse de l'aurore

Appareil FUJIFILM

X-T10

Exposition 1/30 sec

Ouverture f/1

Focale 12 mm

ISO 320

Objectif 12.0 mm

Programme Priorité ouverture

Mesure Multi-segment

Photographe G. Louys-Jupiter

Flash No Flash

Logiciel Adobe Photoshop Lightroom 5.7.1 (Windows)

GPS 50.12°N, 3.94°E

Altitude GPS 150m

Là, cette fois-ci, c'est certain, on le tient notre beau lever d'avant la pluie !



Change (KJ inside) ?

http://hithlum-on-earth.skyrock.com/

https://www.facebook.com/Hithlum.on.Earth/

https://500px.com/gxxiii



Bonne journée à toutes et à tous !